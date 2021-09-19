Advertisement

One person killed in Town of Darlington crash

The 27-year-old was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.
By Slone Salerno
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOWN OF DARLINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a head-on crash that killed one person.

Officials report just before 9:50 p.m. officers received a call reporting two vehicles crashed in the 1200 block of STH 81, just east of the intersection of Otter Creek Road, Town of Darlington.

The investigation so far, shows a 2000 Honda Civic, driven by Timothy Russett, of Mineral Point, was heading westbound on STH 81 and crossed over the center line into the path of an eastbound 2006 Chevrolet mini bus, being operated by Matthew Barry, of Beloit.

The Lafayette Co. Sheriff’s Office says Barry was unable to avoid hitting Russets.

Russett was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. Barry suffered minor injuries and is expected to survive.

There were no other people involved in this.

Officials are continuing to investigate the crash, which is the third motor vehicle fatality of 2021 on Lafayette County roadways.

