Advertisement

Penn Park shooting victim dies

The 64-year-old man was shot in Penn Park on Monday, Sept. 6 around 3:52 p.m.
The 64-year-old man was shot in Penn Park on Monday, Sept. 6 around 3:52 p.m.(WMTV-TV)
By Slone Salerno
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 64-year-old man who was shot in broad daylight on Labor Day, has died.

The Madison Police Department was told by the Medical Examiner that the victim died in the hospital, it’s not clear what day he died.

The 64-year-old man was shot in Penn Park on Monday, Sept. 6 around 3:52 p.m.

There has not been any arrests made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sun Prairie middle school reacts after day filled with fights
COVID-19 hits ‘critical’ levels in Wis. counties- again, new cases top 3,400
A Madison Police officer is now on leave after a video online appeared to show them engaged in...
Madison police officer accused of sexual activity in cruiser; placed on leave
Car hits tractor in fatal Grant Co. crash
Man say he lost $1,000 in parking lot charity scam.
Man loses $1,000 after being scammed in a Middleton store parking lot

Latest News

Warm temperatures today will be followed by cooler conditions through much of the week.
Warm Today, Cooler Next Week
The 27-year-old was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.
One person killed in Town of Darlington crash
Milwaukee Brewers' Pablo Reyes scores reacts after scoring during the eighth inning of a...
Brewers headed to postseason with 6-4 win over the Cubs
Badgerland Girl Scouts Open Leadership Center
Badgerland Girl Scouts Open Leadership Center