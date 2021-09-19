Penn Park shooting victim dies

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 64-year-old man who was shot in broad daylight on Labor Day, has died.

The Madison Police Department was told by the Medical Examiner that the victim died in the hospital, it’s not clear what day he died.

The 64-year-old man was shot in Penn Park on Monday, Sept. 6 around 3:52 p.m.

There has not been any arrests made, and the investigation is ongoing.

