Advertisement

Summerfest vendors have mixed feelings about turnout, sales

Sellers who set up shop for the first time generally marked it a success while longtime vendors saw it as a “total bust.”
(AP Photo/Morry Gash/FILE)
(AP Photo/Morry Gash/FILE)(KFYR)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The return of a popular annual music festival in Milwaukee wasn’t what some vendors expected. After the event was canceled last year due to the coronavirus, Summerfest 2021 ended with mixed reports.

Sellers who set up shop for the first time generally marked it a success while longtime vendors saw it as a “total bust.”

Vendors said during Saturday’s last day of the two-week concert that the crowds had picked up a bit more from the start but remained low compared to previous years.

The Journal Sentinel reports that surging cases of the delta variant of COVID-19 and new pandemic protocols were cited as possible factors.

Event officials have not provided daily attendance numbers and would not comment on the numbers while the event was running.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sun Prairie middle school reacts after day filled with fights
A Madison Police officer is now on leave after a video online appeared to show them engaged in...
Madison police officer accused of sexual activity in cruiser; placed on leave
COVID-19 hits ‘critical’ levels in Wis. counties- again, new cases top 3,400
Car hits tractor in fatal Grant Co. crash
Man say he lost $1,000 in parking lot charity scam.
Man loses $1,000 after being scammed in a Middleton store parking lot

Latest News

Canoe and oars.
La Crosse fire department rescues 5 stranded canoeists
The 64-year-old man was shot in Penn Park on Monday, Sept. 6 around 3:52 p.m.
Penn Park shooting victim dies
Warm temperatures today will be followed by cooler conditions through much of the week.
Warm Today, Cooler Next Week
The 27-year-old was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.
One person killed in Town of Darlington crash