Warm Today, Cooler Next Week

Highs will be in the middle 80s to low 90s for southern Wisconsin today
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A warm and humid mid-September day is coming up. A warm front is situated to the west of here and it will move quickly across the state over the next 12 hours or so. Behind the front, temperatures and humidity levels will jump. Highs today are expected in the upper 80s with dew points reaching the middle 60s. That will push heat indices into the lower 90s. A cold front will follow the warm front. It will move through Monday night and is expected to bring heavy rainfall with it. Rain totals will the front’s passage could exceed two inches in some spots. Behind the front, temperatures will drop sharply. Highs by the middle of the week will only reach the 60s.

Warm temperatures today will be followed by cooler conditions through much of the week.
Warm temperatures today will be followed by cooler conditions through much of the week.(wmtv weather)

Today: Sunny and warm. High 89. Wind: South 5-10.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 66. Wind: South 5-10.

Monday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers/t-storms. High: 80.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. High: 68.

