Wisconsin Weather Whiplash - Feeling like Fall this Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Buckle Up! The roller coaster is about to drop this week. A strong cold front moves into Wisconsin late Monday - dropping temperatures just in time for the First Day of Fall.

Clouds build late tonight as the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicholas pass by to the South. No rain is expected as lows fall into the upper 60s. A few scattered showers and perhaps a thunderstorm are possible late Monday morning and afternoon. This is more likely East of Madison and closer to Lake Michigan. Highs climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s under increasing cloud cover.

The strong cold front approaches late Monday. Gusty southerly winds are expected just before the front arrives. A line of showers and storms forms along and ahead of the line Monday evening. A few thunderstorms may be on the stronger side as the front arrives. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed much of our area under a Marginal (Level 1) risk for severe weather Monday evening. The line will lose steam during the evening and overnight hours. The front reaches Madison around or shortly after Midnight Tuesday.

Rain clears the area by Tuesday morning. Gusty NW winds take over after the front passes. Highs on Tuesday will only climb into the mid - upper 60s. More sunshine is expected mid-week as high-pressure moves overhead. Cooler & drier air is overhead on the First Day of Fall -- a high in the lower - mid 60s is anticipated. Morning lows will dip into the 40s from Wednesday into next weekend. A few places (esp. North of Madison) may dip into the 30s.

Another wave passes by late Friday and could spark another round of scattered showers. Highs return into the upper 60s and lower 70s next weekend.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.