All Wis. counties rise to ‘High’ COVID-19 transmission levels

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Every county in Wisconsin now ranks in the most severe category of COVID-19 transmission Monday, as designated by federal health officials.

The most recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map shows all 72 counties have passed into the “High” community transmission levels.

Under the agency’s advisory, anyone, regardless of their vaccination status, in a county rating as having a ‘high’ community transmission level or that fell into the less severe ‘substantial’ ranking should wear a mask when at indoor public locations or when attending indoor private gatherings.

The CDC notes that more than 94% of counties in the country are at high levels of community transmission.

In the surrounding states, both Minnesota and Illinois also show all counties are at High levels. Both Iowa and Michigan have one county each that is at “substantial” levels, while the rest are high.

This comes as Wisconsin hit 700,000 COVID-19 cases confirmed Monday since the start of the pandemic.

