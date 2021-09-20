Advertisement

Court asked to suspend law licenses of gun-waving Missouri couple

In this June 28, 2020 file photo, armed homeowners Mark and Patricia McCloskey, standing in...
In this June 28, 2020 file photo, armed homeowners Mark and Patricia McCloskey, standing in front their house confront protesters marching to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson's house in the Central West End of St. Louis. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has made good on his promise to pardon the couple. The Republican governor announced Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 that he pardoned the McCloskeys, who pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges in June.(Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri official is asking the state Supreme Court to suspend the law licenses of a St. Louis couple who gained national attention last year when they waved guns at racial injustice protesters outside their home.

Missouri Chief Disciplinary Counsel Alan Pratzel cited Mark and Patricia McCloskey’s guilty pleas to misdemeanors stemming from the June 2020 encounter.

Pratzel’s office is responsible for investigating ethical complaints against Missouri lawyers. KCUR-FM reported on his court filing.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson pardoned the couple on July 30. Pratzel’s filing says that while a pardon erases a person’s conviction, “the person’s guilt remains.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Madison Police officer is now on leave after a video online appeared to show them engaged in...
Madison police officer accused of sexual activity in cruiser; placed on leave
Sun Prairie middle school reacts after day filled with fights
COVID-19 hits ‘critical’ levels in Wis. counties- again, new cases top 3,400
Man say he lost $1,000 in parking lot charity scam.
Man loses $1,000 after being scammed in a Middleton store parking lot
Name released of Stoughton woman killed in wrong-way wreck

Latest News

Screamin’ Acres will return next month to celebrate its tenth season
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
US easing virus restrictions for foreign flights to America
Men lift a baby over the waters of the Rio Grande river as migrants, many from Haiti, wade...
EXPLAINER: Biden uses Trump-era tool against Haiti migrants
An Afghan inspects the damage at the Ahmadi family house in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Sept....
Defense chief orders new review of mistaken US drone strike
Newport News police Chief Steve Drew said Monday that one victim at Heritage High School was...
Police: 2 shot at Virginia high school, suspect in custody