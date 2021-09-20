First Alert Day Monday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -It remains an NBC15 First Alert Weather Day as we head into the evening and overnight hours. A strong cold front will approach the area with a line of showers and storms. All types of severe weather are possible as we head into Monday evening and early overnight. The storms should start to exit the area after midnight. Gusty winds shifting to the northwest upwards of 30 miles per hour will also be possible Overnight lows down to the upper 50s.

Much cooler air works in for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs are only expected to be into the middle 60s with lows into the middle 40s. The cold air will lead to instability clouds and perhaps a few sprinkles from time to time.

Our next weathermaker will move in for Thursday and Friday. This will bring some scattered showers and storms, although the track remains in question. Temperatures will warm a little bit into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

