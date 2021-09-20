First Alert Weather Day Monday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A First Alert Weather Day remains in place for the NBC15 viewing area. It’s not something we are typically tracking in the middle to end of September, but it will be a concern tonight. The potential for strong to severe storms returns for all of southern Wisconsin Monday evening into Monday night as a cold front moves in our direction.

THREATS:

All types of severe weather are possible. Isolated tornadoes will be possible initially as the line moves across the Mississippi. Storms will also have the potential of some hail from time to time. The biggest threat will come in the form of gusty damaging winds. This is always a concern when you deal with a bowing line of storms like we will see Monday night. Winds are also especially strong a few thousand feet up in the atmosphere which storms could tap into leading to a higher than normal risk of damaging winds.

TIMING:

Storms will start to move in around sunset tonight with the threat of severe weather being between 7 PM and 12 AM. The storms will be weakening as they move eastward with the best chance of severe weather being Madison and points westward.

CONCERNS:

For those headed to Lambeau Field Monday Night for the Packers Game, you’ll want to make sure you take along some rain gear, as showers and storms will push into the Green Bay Area towards the end of the game. Keep an eye on the forecast and be prepared to take shelter should storms move in. Go Pack Go!

