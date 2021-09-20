Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY

Strong to severe thunderstorms possible tonight
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall overnight.

Another warm and humid mid-September day is coming up. Highs today are expected to reach the upper 70s and lower 80s. Low level moisture will be surging northward ahead of a cold front to the west of here. That cold front will move through tonight. The atmosphere will become increasingly unstable through the day and into tonight as well. Showers and thunderstorms will be developing overnight and some could bring damaging wind and heavy rainfall. Rain totals will the front’s passage could exceed two inches in some spots. Behind the front, temperatures will drop sharply. Highs by tomorrow and through the middle of the week will only reach the 60s.

Strong to severe thunderstorms and heavy rain will be possible overnight.
Strong to severe thunderstorms and heavy rain will be possible overnight.(wmtv weather)
There is a Slight Threat of severe thunderstorms overnight. Strong wind, heavy rain, and...
There is a Slight Threat of severe thunderstorms overnight. Strong wind, heavy rain, and frequent lightning are expected.(wmtv weather)
Much cooler weather is expected through the middle and the end of this week.
Much cooler weather is expected through the middle and the end of this week.(wmtv weather)

Today: A chance of midday showers, then mostly sunny and warm. High 80. Wind: South 10-15.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers/t-storms likely. Some could be severe. Low: 58. Wind: Becoming Northwest 15.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High: 67.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 65.

