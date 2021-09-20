Advertisement

MPD: Suspect in a burglary on Madison’s west side at large

(NBC15)
By Slone Salerno
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 1:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is searching for a suspect in a burglary at Tech Heroes on Madison’s west side.

MPD says officers were dispatched around 10:18 p.m. Sunday, to the 7400 block of Mineral Point Road.

When officers arrived, they found the front door was shattered from being shot. They also found a shell casing in the parking lot.

The business was closed, and a small amount of money was stolen according to MPD.

Police are still searching for the suspect, if you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Madison Police Department at 255-2345. 

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or, on the web at p3tips.com.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Madison Police officer is now on leave after a video online appeared to show them engaged in...
Madison police officer accused of sexual activity in cruiser; placed on leave
Sun Prairie middle school reacts after day filled with fights
COVID-19 hits ‘critical’ levels in Wis. counties- again, new cases top 3,400
Car hits tractor in fatal Grant Co. crash
Man say he lost $1,000 in parking lot charity scam.
Man loses $1,000 after being scammed in a Middleton store parking lot

Latest News

Local farms prepare for fall agricultural tourists
Local farms prepare for fall agricultural tourists
Local farms prepare for fall agricultural tourists
Junior Emma-Ray Kalscheuer kicking off to start Wisconsin-Heights football game against North...
Wisconsin Heights kicker continues family tradition
Redeemed became the top seller short story in the United States, Canada and the Netherlands.
Local author’s book becomes top seller in the United States, Canada and the Netherlands