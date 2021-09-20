MPD: Suspect in a burglary on Madison’s west side at large

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is searching for a suspect in a burglary at Tech Heroes on Madison’s west side.

MPD says officers were dispatched around 10:18 p.m. Sunday, to the 7400 block of Mineral Point Road.

When officers arrived, they found the front door was shattered from being shot. They also found a shell casing in the parking lot.

The business was closed, and a small amount of money was stolen according to MPD.

Police are still searching for the suspect, if you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Madison Police Department at 255-2345.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or, on the web at p3tips.com.

