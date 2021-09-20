Advertisement

MPD: Unfired round, shell casings found on east side

(unsplash.com)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two shell casings and one unfired round was found on Madison’s east side early Sunday morning, according to the Madison Police Department.

At about 4:00 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 700 block of N. Oak St. for a report of shots fired.

According to MPD, residents reported hearing two gunshots and seeing a red SVU speeding away.

The officer’s located the shell casings and unfired round upon arrival. There were no reports of damage or injuries.

If you have any information regarding the incident, contact MPD at (608) 255-2345.

