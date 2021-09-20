Advertisement

Oklahoma schedules 1st executions in 6 years

Oklahoma sets the first executions since putting lethal injections on hold 6 years ago,...
Oklahoma sets the first executions since putting lethal injections on hold 6 years ago, following series of mishaps.(Source: Canva)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma has scheduled its first executions since the state put lethal injections on hold six years ago following a series of mishaps.

Included on the list of seven executions set Monday is Julius Jones, whose case has drawn national attention.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals scheduled Jones to die on Nov. 18 by lethal injection for the 1999 shooting death of Paul Howell.

The Edmond businessman was shot to death in front of his family during a carjacking.

The execution was scheduled despite the state parole board’s Sept. 13 recommendation that his death sentence be commuted to life imprisonment without parole.

Jones has consistently maintained that he is innocent of the death.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Madison Police officer is now on leave after a video online appeared to show them engaged in...
Madison police officer accused of sexual activity in cruiser; placed on leave
Sun Prairie middle school reacts after day filled with fights
COVID-19 hits ‘critical’ levels in Wis. counties- again, new cases top 3,400
Man say he lost $1,000 in parking lot charity scam.
Man loses $1,000 after being scammed in a Middleton store parking lot
Name released of Stoughton woman killed in wrong-way wreck

Latest News

Worries about debt-engorged Chinese property developers — and the damage they could do to...
Stocks drop the most since May on worries over China, Fed
The most recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map shows all 72 counties have...
All Wis. counties rise to ‘High’ COVID-19 transmission levels
MPD: Man offering hugs outside restaurant captured, arrested at weekend fair
FILE - This photo from Friday May 9, 2008, shows R. Kelly arriving for the first day of jury...
R Kelly prosecutors rest; defense calls on singer’s allies
Aerial footage shows thousands of migrants camped under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas.
US launches mass expulsion of Haitian migrants from Texas