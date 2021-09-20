Puppy Up Foundation to hold community walk, raise awareness of canine cancer

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Puppy Up Foundation is holding an in-person community walk to raise awareness of cancer in our beloved canines, the Foundation announced Monday.

According to Puppy Up, the event is being held on Oct. 3 at McKee Farms and will feature festivities including a vendor village, training tips, music, food and more in addition to the walk.

“Sadly, cancer affects one in every three dogs. Of those, over half will unfortunately die of cancer. Even though Covid-19 has hit all nonprofits hard, we must continue to educate people about cancers in our companion animals, how similar they are to cancers in people, and how the research we fund benefits both,” Ginger Morgan, Executive Director said.

The Foundation raises funds for awareness, education and research for canine and human cancers, Puppy Up said. They also celebrate the joy animals bring to our lives.

Pre-registration tickets are $25 per person and will be sold until Sept. 24. After Sept. 24 tickets will be $30 per person and free for kids 14 and under. Kids must be accompanied by an adult.

Registration starts at 10 a.m. and the walk begins at 11:45 a.m. To register online visit https://puppyupwalk.org/madison.

