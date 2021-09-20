Advertisement

Puppy Up Foundation to hold community walk, raise awareness of canine cancer

Pre-registration tickets are $25 per person and will be sold until Sept. 24
(unsplash.com)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Puppy Up Foundation is holding an in-person community walk to raise awareness of cancer in our beloved canines, the Foundation announced Monday.

According to Puppy Up, the event is being held on Oct. 3 at McKee Farms and will feature festivities including a vendor village, training tips, music, food and more in addition to the walk.

“Sadly, cancer affects one in every three dogs. Of those, over half will unfortunately die of cancer. Even though Covid-19 has hit all nonprofits hard, we must continue to educate people about cancers in our companion animals, how similar they are to cancers in people, and how the research we fund benefits both,” Ginger Morgan, Executive Director said.

The Foundation raises funds for awareness, education and research for canine and human cancers, Puppy Up said. They also celebrate the joy animals bring to our lives.

Pre-registration tickets are $25 per person and will be sold until Sept. 24. After Sept. 24 tickets will be $30 per person and free for kids 14 and under. Kids must be accompanied by an adult.

Registration starts at 10 a.m. and the walk begins at 11:45 a.m. To register online visit https://puppyupwalk.org/madison.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Madison Police officer is now on leave after a video online appeared to show them engaged in...
Madison police officer accused of sexual activity in cruiser; placed on leave
Sun Prairie middle school reacts after day filled with fights
COVID-19 hits ‘critical’ levels in Wis. counties- again, new cases top 3,400
Man say he lost $1,000 in parking lot charity scam.
Man loses $1,000 after being scammed in a Middleton store parking lot
Name released of Stoughton woman killed in wrong-way wreck

Latest News

Screamin’ Acres will return next month to celebrate its tenth season
Wisconsin hits 700,000 COVID-19 cases
Generic image of crash scene
Rock County officials name man killed in head-on collision
FILE - In this Nov.. 7, 2018 file photo, then Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch speaks at an...
Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Kleefisch tests positive for COVID-19