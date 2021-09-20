Advertisement

Rock County officials name man killed in head-on collision

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOWN OF JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials have released the name Monday of a Janesville man who died last week in a head-on crash along a Rock County highway.

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department says James Doll, 48, died as a result of his injuries from the crash.

The medical examiner completed its examination on Saturday and noted that additional testing is underway.

According to the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office, an SUV was heading west on US Hwy. 14, in the Town of Janesville, around 5 a.m. Friday when the vehicle crossed into oncoming lanes near the North Polzin Road intersection.

The SUV collided with a tractor-trailer driving eastbound and caught fire, the Sheriff’s Office report continued. It was fully engulfed in flames by the time emergency responders arrived.

Authorities say the driver of the SUV had been thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The semi’s driver was not hurt.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office and medical examiner are still investigating this death.

