Screamin’ Acres will return next month to celebrate its tenth season

STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Stoughton haunted house is back and ready for guests after being closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Screamin’ Acres announced Monday it will reopen this October to celebrate their tenth season.

Organizers wrote on Facebook that its haunt has undergone two years of renovations since people last dared to step foot inside, and its “freaks” are ready to see people again.

The haunted house is offering $10 off for those looking for a good scare who want to attend the first weekend only.

Tickets can be purchased online.

