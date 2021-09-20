Advertisement

Stingy Wisconsin defense readies for Coan, Fighting Irish

Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi (6) against Eastern Michigan during the first half of an...
Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi (6) against Eastern Michigan during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin ranks second in the nation in total defense but believes it can still improve. The next step is getting the ball back by producing turnovers.

Wisconsin has only one takeaway through its first two games.

The 18th-ranked Badgers will try to change that Saturday.

They will face former teammate Jack Coan in a highly anticipated showdown with No. 12 Notre Dame at Chicago’s Soldier Field.

