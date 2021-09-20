Vaccination rates vary widely on UW-System campuses - See full list

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin officials say student vaccination rates for COVID-19 vary widely among the system’s campuses.

At the Madison campus, 91% of students are fully vaccinated, the highest number among the system’s universities.

The lowest number of vaccinated students are at UW-Parkside where 38% have been inoculated. Other campuses range from 75% at La Crosse to 46% at Stevens Point.

Campus Vaccination Rate UW-Eau Claire 69% UW-Green Bay 55% UW-La Crosse 75% UW-Madison 91% UW-Milwaukee 74% UW-Oshkosh 61% UW-Parkside 38% UW-Platteville 47% UW-River Falls 55% UW-Stout 58% UW-Superior 50% UW-Whitewater 64%

UW System interim President Tommy Thompson has recently been touring campuses around the state to promote a scholarship drawing aimed at encouraging students to get vaccinated during the fall semester.

