Advertisement

Vaccination rates vary widely on UW-System campuses - See full list

(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin officials say student vaccination rates for COVID-19 vary widely among the system’s campuses.

At the Madison campus, 91% of students are fully vaccinated, the highest number among the system’s universities.

The lowest number of vaccinated students are at UW-Parkside where 38% have been inoculated. Other campuses range from 75% at La Crosse to 46% at Stevens Point.

CampusVaccination Rate
UW-Eau Claire69%
UW-Green Bay55%
UW-La Crosse75%
UW-Madison91%
UW-Milwaukee74%
UW-Oshkosh61%
UW-Parkside38%
UW-Platteville47%
UW-River Falls55%
UW-Stout58%
UW-Superior50%
UW-Whitewater64%

UW System interim President Tommy Thompson has recently been touring campuses around the state to promote a scholarship drawing aimed at encouraging students to get vaccinated during the fall semester.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Madison Police officer is now on leave after a video online appeared to show them engaged in...
Madison police officer accused of sexual activity in cruiser; placed on leave
Sun Prairie middle school reacts after day filled with fights
COVID-19 hits ‘critical’ levels in Wis. counties- again, new cases top 3,400
Man say he lost $1,000 in parking lot charity scam.
Man loses $1,000 after being scammed in a Middleton store parking lot
Name released of Stoughton woman killed in wrong-way wreck

Latest News

Forward Pharmacy in McFarland
Dane Co. pharmacy, senior living center plan ahead with COVID-19 booster recommendations
COVID-19 risk gaps between vaxxed and unvaxxed even larger in Dane Co.
Critical Care Pulmonologist Dr. Tashfeen Mahmood was selected as a principal investigator as...
Those vaccinated against COVID-19 less likely to get long-term symptoms if infected, study finds
COVID-19 cases in Wis. hit daily highs for 3rd day in a row