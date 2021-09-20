Vaccination rates vary widely on UW-System campuses - See full list
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin officials say student vaccination rates for COVID-19 vary widely among the system’s campuses.
At the Madison campus, 91% of students are fully vaccinated, the highest number among the system’s universities.
The lowest number of vaccinated students are at UW-Parkside where 38% have been inoculated. Other campuses range from 75% at La Crosse to 46% at Stevens Point.
|Campus
|Vaccination Rate
|UW-Eau Claire
|69%
|UW-Green Bay
|55%
|UW-La Crosse
|75%
|UW-Madison
|91%
|UW-Milwaukee
|74%
|UW-Oshkosh
|61%
|UW-Parkside
|38%
|UW-Platteville
|47%
|UW-River Falls
|55%
|UW-Stout
|58%
|UW-Superior
|50%
|UW-Whitewater
|64%
UW System interim President Tommy Thompson has recently been touring campuses around the state to promote a scholarship drawing aimed at encouraging students to get vaccinated during the fall semester.
