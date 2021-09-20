Well-being month at SSM Health

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - SSM Health is working to help the mental health of health care workers continuing to battle the pandemic with a well-being month all September long.

The 18 plus months of the pandemic have been taxing on everyone, but especially health care workers, on the front line of the effort to fight the virus.

To help the mental health of hospital staff, SSM Health is offering activities, treats and other services to assist the staff.

On Wednesdays, the pastoral staff offers staff a unique activity to rest and focus on mindfulness and reflection. Thursdays are “Thankful Thursdays,” surprise sweet treats are handed out to those coming and going from shifts.

At the end of September, any staff member who has worked extra shifts or picked up additional hours beyond their normal workload will be entered in a drawing for the chance to win a variety of prizes.

Now, September is a special month to support staff, but there are resources for hospital staff year-round. The Employee Assitance Program offers counseling, aromatherapy carts and meditation rooms staff can utilize during the workday.

