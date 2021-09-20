Advertisement

Well-being month at SSM Health

Hospital working to help the mental health of health care workers.
SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital - Janesville volunteer Sal Perce (center) takes a photo with...
SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital - Janesville volunteer Sal Perce (center) takes a photo with valet drivers Jeremy Lund(left) and James Bowling on Wednesday, his first day back at the facility.(WMTV)
By Colton Molesky
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - SSM Health is working to help the mental health of health care workers continuing to battle the pandemic with a well-being month all September long.

The 18 plus months of the pandemic have been taxing on everyone, but especially health care workers, on the front line of the effort to fight the virus.

To help the mental health of hospital staff, SSM Health is offering activities, treats and other services to assist the staff.

On Wednesdays, the pastoral staff offers staff a unique activity to rest and focus on mindfulness and reflection. Thursdays are “Thankful Thursdays,” surprise sweet treats are handed out to those coming and going from shifts.

At the end of September, any staff member who has worked extra shifts or picked up additional hours beyond their normal workload will be entered in a drawing for the chance to win a variety of prizes.

Now, September is a special month to support staff, but there are resources for hospital staff year-round. The Employee Assitance Program offers counseling, aromatherapy carts and meditation rooms staff can utilize during the workday.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Madison Police officer is now on leave after a video online appeared to show them engaged in...
Madison police officer accused of sexual activity in cruiser; placed on leave
Sun Prairie middle school reacts after day filled with fights
COVID-19 hits ‘critical’ levels in Wis. counties- again, new cases top 3,400
Man say he lost $1,000 in parking lot charity scam.
Man loses $1,000 after being scammed in a Middleton store parking lot
Name released of Stoughton woman killed in wrong-way wreck

Latest News

Vaccination rates vary widely on UW-System campuses - See full list
First Alert Weather
NBC15 First Alert Weather Maps and Storm Gallery
There is a Slight Threat of severe thunderstorms overnight. Strong wind, heavy rain, and...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
MPD: Suspect in a burglary on Madison’s west side at large