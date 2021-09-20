Advertisement

Wis. could pay over $14 million in COVID-19 vaccine incentives

(KOLN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The state of Wisconsin could end up paying more than $14 million as part of its COVID-19 vaccine reward program.

The $100 vaccine reward card program’s eligibility period closed on Sunday, the Department of Health Services explained. More than 142,400 Wisconsinites received at least their first shot during the eligibility period of Aug. 20 to Sept. 19.

If everyone claimed their reward, the state would pay over $14.2 million to residents. Those who are eligible can claim their reward online.

Gov. Tony Evers thanked Wisconsinites who chose to roll up their sleeve and get the vaccine.

“Whether you got vaccinated in March or just this month, every shot in an arm is bringing us one step closer to putting this pandemic behind us and ensuring our state’s continued economic recovery,” said Gov. Evers.

Wisconsinites ages 12 and older who received their first dose during the eligibility period from a provider in Wisconsin, Minnesota or Michigan have until Sept. 30 to claim the incentive.

DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake encouraged unvaccinated Wisconsinites to get the shot, as well as to continue wearing a mask and to stay home if they are sick.

“If you know people who still haven’t gotten vaccinated, have a conversation with them and encourage them to take this important step to protect their own health and the health of their community,” said Timberlake.

The rewards will be paid out through funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Madison Police officer is now on leave after a video online appeared to show them engaged in...
Madison police officer accused of sexual activity in cruiser; placed on leave
Sun Prairie middle school reacts after day filled with fights
COVID-19 hits ‘critical’ levels in Wis. counties- again, new cases top 3,400
Man say he lost $1,000 in parking lot charity scam.
Man loses $1,000 after being scammed in a Middleton store parking lot
Name released of Stoughton woman killed in wrong-way wreck

Latest News

Students at Lodi High School protest new mask rules
Lodi High School students protest new district mask policy
Wisconsin hits 700,000 COVID-19 cases
FILE - In this Nov.. 7, 2018 file photo, then Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch speaks at an...
Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Kleefisch tests positive for COVID-19
The most recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map shows all 72 counties have...
All Wis. counties rise to ‘High’ COVID-19 transmission levels