Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Kleefisch tests positive for COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor Rebecca Kleefisch has tested positive for COVID-19 after being exposed at church last week.

Kleefisch spokesman Alec Zimmerman said Monday that she was exposed at church on Sept. 12, informed of the exposure on Sept. 16, took a test and the next day received a positive result.

Zimmerman told NBC15 that Kleefisch “is feeling fine” and noted the campaign has canceled all upcoming events. They are also working on notifying all close contacts.

Zimmerman says she was vaccinated earlier this spring.

Kleefisch is a cancer survivor and a former two-term lieutenant governor. She is seeking to take on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers next year.

Kleefisch launched her campaign on Sept. 9 and has been on the campaign trail since.

