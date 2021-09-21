15-year-old boy accused of Beloit homicide charged as an adult

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The 15-year-old boy suspected of killing a 19-year-old man in Beloit earlier this month is being charged as an adult, police say Tuesday.

The City of Beloit Police Department posted on Facebook that Dante Wilson is being held in the Rock County Jail. His bail is set at $50,000.

Wilson has been charged with alleged first-degree intentional homicide, possession of a firearm on school grounds and possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under age 18.

The police department thanked the community for providing them details that helped their investigation.

Chief Andre Sayles held a news conference last week to give an update on the homicide. Beloit PD officers arrested the young teen at Beloit Memorial High School, where they say they found a firearm in his bag. The School District of Beloit is cooperating with the department for the investigation, Sayles added.

Although the victim’s body was discovered between two houses in the 300 block of Portland Ave. shortly before 8 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5, they believe the shooting likely occurred that Friday night, Sept. 3.

Officials have still not identified the victim. The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office completed the autopsy on Sept. 8.

clarification: NBC15 is choosing to name the suspect, who is a minor, because he is being charged as an adult.

