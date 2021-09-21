Advertisement

15-year-old boy accused of Beloit homicide charged as an adult

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The 15-year-old boy suspected of killing a 19-year-old man in Beloit earlier this month is being charged as an adult, police say Tuesday.

The City of Beloit Police Department posted on Facebook that Dante Wilson is being held in the Rock County Jail. His bail is set at $50,000.

Wilson has been charged with alleged first-degree intentional homicide, possession of a firearm on school grounds and possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under age 18.

The police department thanked the community for providing them details that helped their investigation.

Chief Andre Sayles held a news conference last week to give an update on the homicide. Beloit PD officers arrested the young teen at Beloit Memorial High School, where they say they found a firearm in his bag. The School District of Beloit is cooperating with the department for the investigation, Sayles added.

Although the victim’s body was discovered between two houses in the 300 block of Portland Ave. shortly before 8 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5, they believe the shooting likely occurred that Friday night, Sept. 3.

Officials have still not identified the victim. The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office completed the autopsy on Sept. 8.

clarification: NBC15 is choosing to name the suspect, who is a minor, because he is being charged as an adult.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Madison Police officer is now on leave after a video online appeared to show them engaged in...
Madison police officer accused of sexual activity in cruiser; placed on leave
Sun Prairie middle school reacts after day filled with fights
COVID-19 hits ‘critical’ levels in Wis. counties- again, new cases top 3,400
Seven-year-old Jurnee Hoffmeyer had asked a library employee for the haircut. However, her...
Father files $1M lawsuit against school after staff cuts daughter’s hair
The full forensic identification of the remains has not been completed, but FBI officials felt...
UWO student helping Gabby Petito investigators after giving ride to boyfriend

Latest News

Police lights
Bloodied, shirtless woman arrested after windows smashed in Monroe
UW System returns to pre-pandemic levels of in-person classes
A new UnityPoint Health- Meriter physical therapy clinic opened in Middleton.
UnityPoint Health- Meriter clinic reopens after 2018 flood damage
Beaver Dam school board member blames mask mandate debate for resignation