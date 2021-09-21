Advertisement

6 tribes sue Wisconsin to try to stop November wolf hunt

FILE - In this Feb. 2021, file photo released by California Department of Fish and Wildlife...
FILE - In this Feb. 2021, file photo released by California Department of Fish and Wildlife shows a protected gray wolf (OR-93), seen near Yosemite, Calif., shared by the state's Department of Fish and Wildlife.(California Department of Fish and Wildlife via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(AP) - Six Native American tribes are suing the state of Wisconsin to try to stop its planned wolf hunt in November.

They assert that the hunt violates their treaty rights and endangers an animal they consider sacred.

The Chippewa tribes say treaties give them rights to half of the wolf quota in territory they ceded to the United States in the mid-1800s. But rather than hunt wolves, the tribes want to protect them.

Hunters blew past their limit during a hunt in February. The Department of Natural Resources set the quota at 119 but hunters killed 218 in just four days.

