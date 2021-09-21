Advertisement

Average number of COVID-19 cases nears highest level seen this year

The average number of cases is still less than half of what it was at the peak of the pandemic.
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady decline.(NBC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The seven-day rolling average in Wisconsin for new COVID-19 cases is nearing the highest it’s been in all of 2021.

The average on Tuesday hit 2,967, which is just seven cases fewer than its peak on January 8. At the pace that it’s going, that number could pass 3,000 on Wednesday and reach the highest it’s been this year.

The average number of cases is still less than half of what it was at the peak of the pandemic. The highest the seven-day average has ever reached in Wisconsin was 6,502 on November 17.

The Department of Health Services reported 3,633 new cases Tuesday, bringing the total number ever reported in the state up to 704,434.

Seventeen people have died Tuesday from the virus, DHS notes. There have been 7,854 COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin, in total.

Vaccinations across Wisconsin continue to steadily rise. Overall, 56.3% of Wisconsinites have received at least their first dose and 53% have completed their vaccine series. There have been 4,815 vaccines administered so far this week, DHS data show.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Madison Police officer is now on leave after a video online appeared to show them engaged in...
Madison police officer accused of sexual activity in cruiser; placed on leave
Sun Prairie middle school reacts after day filled with fights
COVID-19 hits ‘critical’ levels in Wis. counties- again, new cases top 3,400
Seven-year-old Jurnee Hoffmeyer had asked a library employee for the haircut. However, her...
Father files $1M lawsuit against school after staff cuts daughter’s hair
A suspicious death is being investigated in the Town of Sheridan in Dunn County. Police tape...
4 found dead in SUV in Dunn Co. corn field

Latest News

Beaver Dam school board member blames mask mandate debate for resignation
Wisconsin State Senator Andre Jacque (R-De Pere)
Sen. Jacque discharged from hospital after testing positive for COVID-19
UW Health doctors say new Pfizer data is promising for young kids
Students at Lodi High School protest new mask rules
Lodi High School students protest new district mask policy