BBB holds shredding event to prevent identity theft crimes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With so many document shredding events being canceled over the past 18 months, the Better Business Bureau is holding an event for free to help prevent people from being the victims of identity theft.

BBB Serving Wisconsin CEO and president Jim Temmer noted these events prevent identity theft crimes.

“One important and effective way to do that is to shred sensitive documents that are no longer needed,” said Temmer. “We’re offering free document shredding this upcoming weekend thanks to our partner, Summit Credit Union.”

BBB adds that identity theft was the number one most reported category to the Federal Trade Commission in 2019, with over 5,000 reports being made in Wisconsin specifically.

The event will take place from 8:30-11 a.m. Sept. 25 at the Summit Credit Union at 2424 Rimrock Road in Madison.

Attendees are encouraged to bring up to three bags of documents. The BBB recommends this timeline for people wondering what items they should bring:

Keep for three years: bank statements, expired insurance policies and employment applications.

Keep for seven years: invoices, canceled stock certificates, payroll records and withholding statements.

Keep permanently: deeds, mortgages, tax returns, audit reports, legal correspondence and property records.

