Beaver Dam school board member blames mask mandate debate for resignation

(Live 5)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (AP) — A Beaver Dam Unified School Board member has resigned, citing safety concerns over his support for mandating masks for students in the district’s schools.

Tony Klatt has twice voted in favor of the mask mandate for Beaver Dam school and says he still feels strongly that it was the right decision based on “facts at hand.”

Klatt, who has been on the board since April 2019, posted on his Facebook page last week that “when there is talk of protesting my house and someone later pulls in front and takes a picture of my address while my daughter is home alone, she does not feel safe.”

