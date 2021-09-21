Advertisement

Bloodied, shirtless woman arrested after windows smashed in Monroe

By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MONROE, Wis. (WMTV) - A 32-year-old woman who reportedly was found shirtless and covered in blood after Monroe police officers responded to multiple calls about windows being smashed at several homes remains in a Green Co. jail awaiting criminal charges.

According to the Monroe Police Dept., officers found the woman, who was identified as Brittany Hanson, intoxicated early Saturday morning when they received four calls within minutes of each other about windows being broken in. They soon determined the blood was coming from a cut on Hanson’s hand and she was taken to an emergency room for treatment.

When investigators looked into the reports about broken windows in the 2700 block of 8th Ave., on the city’s far south side, they found several of them busted at Hanson’s mobile home, police stated. Another window was reportedly broken on a neighbor’s porch.

Officers also found multiple vehicles that police say were “ransacked” and personal property was strewn across the ground.

According to police, after medical staff cleared Hanson, she was arrested on three counts of criminal damage to property and two counts of bail jumping.

