Cooler Air Arrives

Fall Arrives Wednesday
The Fall Equinox arrives at 2:21 PM
The Fall Equinox arrives at 2:21 PM(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -High pressure settles in as we head into the official start of fall Wednesday. Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight and cooler temperatures. Overnight lows into the upper 40s. Partly cloudy skies on Wednesday will only yield highs into the middle 60s along with overnight lows into the middle 40s.

Thursday is a bit of a complicated forecast. A low-pressure system will make a glancing blow to the area. Depending on the exact track, this could bring some scattered showers, or we could remain dry. Best chance of rain will be across southeastern Wisconsin. Highs into the middle 60s with overnight lows into the upper 40s.

A more significant weathermaker will arrive Friday with an approaching cold front. This will bring a better chance of rain areawide. A few sprinkles may linger into early Saturday. Highs will briefly return to the 70s before dropping back into the 60s. A more significant warm up returns early next week with sunshine and calm conditions.

