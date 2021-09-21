Cooler Temperatures on the Way

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A cold front pushed through southern Wisconsin overnight and wind has shifted to northerly. The northerly winds are ushering in much cooler air and highs today will be about 15 degrees cooler than yesterday. Highs are expected in the middle and upper 60s in most spots. We will start the day with some cloudiness before drier and more stable air will be working to break the clouds through the day. High pressure will be building in from the west and it will bring plenty of sunshine in the days to come. Temperatures will remain on the cool side though with highs in 60s through the rest of the week. By Sunday, highs will return to near 70 degrees.

Cooler temperatures are expected in the days to come, but lots of sun is on the way as well. (wmtv weather)

Today: Becoming partly cloudy and cooler. High 66. Wind: North 10-15.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 48. Wind: North 5-10.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 64.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 64.

