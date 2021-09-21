Advertisement

Cooler Temperatures on the Way

Highs will be in the 60s for the next several days
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A cold front pushed through southern Wisconsin overnight and wind has shifted to northerly. The northerly winds are ushering in much cooler air and highs today will be about 15 degrees cooler than yesterday. Highs are expected in the middle and upper 60s in most spots. We will start the day with some cloudiness before drier and more stable air will be working to break the clouds through the day. High pressure will be building in from the west and it will bring plenty of sunshine in the days to come. Temperatures will remain on the cool side though with highs in 60s through the rest of the week. By Sunday, highs will return to near 70 degrees.

Cooler temperatures are expected in the days to come, but lots of sun is on the way as well.
Cooler temperatures are expected in the days to come, but lots of sun is on the way as well.(wmtv weather)

Today: Becoming partly cloudy and cooler. High 66. Wind: North 10-15.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 48. Wind: North 5-10.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 64.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 64.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Madison Police officer is now on leave after a video online appeared to show them engaged in...
Madison police officer accused of sexual activity in cruiser; placed on leave
Sun Prairie middle school reacts after day filled with fights
COVID-19 hits ‘critical’ levels in Wis. counties- again, new cases top 3,400
Seven-year-old Jurnee Hoffmeyer had asked a library employee for the haircut. However, her...
Father files $1M lawsuit against school after staff cuts daughter’s hair
A suspicious death is being investigated in the Town of Sheridan in Dunn County. Police tape...
4 found dead in SUV in Dunn Co. corn field

Latest News

First Alert Day
First Alert Day Monday
There is a Slight Threat of severe thunderstorms overnight. Strong wind, heavy rain, and...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
A strong cold front moves by Monday night. Highs will drop into the 60s by mid-week.
Wisconsin Weather Whiplash - Feeling like Fall this Week
Warm temperatures today will be followed by cooler conditions through much of the week.
Warm Today, Cooler Next Week