CVS Health looks to fill 150 positions across Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - CVS Health announced Monday that it is hiring for 150 positions across Wisconsin.

The company is holding a one-day national career event on Friday, where it will look to fill 25,000 clinical and retail jobs across the country.

Most positions needed are full-time, part-time and temporary licensed pharmacists, trained pharmacy technicians and nurses. The company is working to have employees help administer flu vaccinations, as well as COVID-19 booster shots once they are approved for widespread use.

Executive Vice President of CVS Health Neela Montgomery explained that they need additional team members every flu season, but they are looking for even more this year.

“With the continued presence of COVID-19 in our communities, we’re estimating a much greater need for pharmacists, trained pharmacy technicians, nurses, and retail store associates,” said Montgomery. “These jobs offer a rewarding opportunity to really make an impact on public health in our country.”

Those who are interested can apply for the openings on CVS’ mobile apply feature by texting “CVS” to 25000 or visit their website.

The company noted there are currently no in-person interviews.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.