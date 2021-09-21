Advertisement

DeChambeau stands out even as he puts emphasis on US team

Team USA's Bryson DeChambeau hits on the third hole during a practice day at the Ryder Cup at...
Team USA's Bryson DeChambeau hits on the third hole during a practice day at the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2021
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau is determined to be a team player in the Ryder Cup and he is wasting no time proving it.

He spoke to the print media Tuesday for the first time in 48 days.

DeChambeau says it’s all about team this week. It still feels like he’s garnering the most attention.

DeChambeau is all about showcasing a different kind of game. Now it’s a matter of trying to fit that into the concept of team.

Europe has executed the team aspect beautifully. Rory McIlroy says there is continuity that leads to success. Europe has won nine of the last 12.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

