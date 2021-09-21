Advertisement

Detroit Lions lead Green Bay Packers 17-14 at halftime

Monday Night Football matchup at Lambeau Field
By Leah Doherty
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - At halftime of the home opener in Green Bay, the Packers trail the Detroit Lions 17-14.

Detroit got on the board first, former Wisconsin Badger Quintez Cephus scoring the first touchdown of the game to make it 7-0 Lions.

In the first quarter the Packers would tie it up, Aaron Rodgers connected with Aaron Jones for four yards to make it a tie ballgame at 7.

Rodgers would find Jones again the in second quarter for the duo’s second touchdown and that would once again tie things up at 14.

Right before the half the Lions would kick a 43-yard field goal to give them a 17-14 lead heading into halftime.

So far Rodgers is 8 of 10, throwing for 75 yards and two touchdowns. While Jared Goff is 13 of 16 for 137 yards and two touchdowns.

