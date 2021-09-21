Advertisement

“Forward” & Heg statues being restored Tuesday after last year’s protests

Crews work to restore the "Forward" statue and the one of Col. Hans Christian Heg, which were...
Crews work to restore the "Forward" statue and the one of Col. Hans Christian Heg, which were torn down by protesters last year, on Sept. 21, 2021.(WMTV/Erin Sullivan)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The two downtown Madison statues that fell during last summer’s violent demonstrations stand tall outside the statehouse grounds once again.

On Tuesday, crews returned the capitol to restore the “Forward” statue as well as the one honoring Col. Hans Christian Heg, more than a year after protestors tore them to the ground. Protestors had toppled the statues on June 23, following a day of demonstrations following the arrest of a Black man, Devonere Johnson, outside a Capitol Square restaurant.

The Forward statue came down first. Demonstrators descended on the Madison landmark around 10:30 p.m. As some demonstrators formed a perimeter around the statue to keep anyone from approaching, others wrapped a harness around it and pulled it to the ground.

Protesters in Madison tear down the &amp;quot;Forward&amp;quot; statue near the capitol...
Protesters in Madison tear down the &amp;quot;Forward&amp;quot; statue near the capitol building. (WEAU)

Not long after that, protesters moved on to and brought down the one celebrating Hans Christian Heg, Civil War hero who created the 15th Wisconsin Volunteer Infantry, the so-called Scandiavian Regiment, and died in 1863 fighting the Confederates at the Battle of Chickmauga.

Both the Forward statue and the statue of Hans Christian Heg were recovered by city workers early Wednesday morning, Alder Mike Verveer told NBC15 News at the time. He added the Forward statue was dragged about a block down State Street and was recovered near the Overture Center.

Downtown protesters drag the statue of Hans Christian Heg after tearing it down Tuesday night.
Downtown protesters drag the statue of Hans Christian Heg after tearing it down Tuesday night.(WMTV)

The Heg statue was dragged down King Street and eventually dumped into Lake Monona and needed to be pulled ashore by a heavy-duty tow truck. Verveer had indicated the Heg statue sustained some serious damage. The head of the statue was cut off and it was also missing a leg or a portion of a leg. Verveer is unsure if the head and leg have been recovered.

In December, the state received $60,000 in federal grants to pay to restore the seven-foot tall “Forward” statue and the 9′6″ tall statue of Heg. The grants were provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities and the National Endowment for the Arts.

“I look forward to not only getting Col. Heg and Forward back up on their feet at the Capitol, but also exploring new options to make the Capitol grounds a more accurate reflection of our state’s diversity and history,” Evers said when announcing the grants.

He also established a committee to work on a proposal to erect a statue honoring Black leader and office holder Vel Phillips.

