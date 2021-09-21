Janesville authorities investigate ‘suspicious fire’

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department is investigating a suspicious fire that happened early Tuesday morning.

According to an incident report, officials responded to a possible burglary and fire in the 600 block of South High Street around 2:38 a.m. Tuesday.

Once on scene, officers were able to locate the fire on the second level of a multi-family residence. Residents were evacuated from the building.

Officials say, one Janesville Police Officer was transported to a local hospital with smoke inhalation. The officer was treated and later released.

There are no other reports of injuries.

The Janesville Police Dept. is continuing to investigate this incident.

