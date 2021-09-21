Advertisement

Lester wins 200th, Cards down Brewers for ninth straight win

St. Louis Cardinals' Jon Lester pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the...
St. Louis Cardinals' Jon Lester pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jon Lester notched his 200th career win, Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homer and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers 5-2 for their ninth consecutive win.

The Cardinals have won nine straight for the first time since 2004 to solidify their grip on the second NL wild card.

They entered the night three games ahead of Cincinnati and Philadelphia for the final postseason spot.

The longest winning streak in franchise history is 14 games, set in 1935.

Milwaukee’s magic number over the Cardinals to clinch the division title remained at three.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Madison Police officer is now on leave after a video online appeared to show them engaged in...
Madison police officer accused of sexual activity in cruiser; placed on leave
Sun Prairie middle school reacts after day filled with fights
COVID-19 hits ‘critical’ levels in Wis. counties- again, new cases top 3,400
Man say he lost $1,000 in parking lot charity scam.
Man loses $1,000 after being scammed in a Middleton store parking lot
Name released of Stoughton woman killed in wrong-way wreck

Latest News

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones is congratulated by Aaron Rodgers after running for a touchdown...
Green Bay Packers defeat Detroit Lions 35-17
Team USA captain Steve Stricker and Team Europe captain Padraig Harrington answer questions at...
Stricker’s biggest issue at Ryder Cup is getting back trophy
Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi (6) against Eastern Michigan during the first half of an...
Stingy Wisconsin defense readies for Coan, Fighting Irish
Junior Emma-Ray Kalscheuer kicking off to start Wisconsin-Heights football game against North...
Wisconsin Heights kicker continues family tradition