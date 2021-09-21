Local youth football team perseveres after Penn Park homicide

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two weeks after a deadly shooting at Madison’s Penn Park, police say the community is “overwhelmingly upset.” But a south side youth football team is persevering in the face of violence.

The South Side Raiders football and cheer team has practiced at Penn Park for years. Coach Sherman Lightfoot says an incident like the shooting on Labor Day is jarring to kids and families. But like the sports the park is used for, the shooting has brought the Penn Park community together as a team.

When the Raiders heard of the shooting, they reached out to their partners at the Madison Police Department. Isadore Knox Jr., a former alderman and current co-director of the Raiders program, says many of the coaches for the team are ex-police. Knox says the force stepped up patrols immediately and encouraged the community to get back out to the park.

MPD believes the shooting was not at random.

Both Lightfoot and Knox hope the shooting doesn’t detract from the progress the Penn Park neighborhood has made over the years. Since the shooting, Knox says the park has been busier.

“Years ago, we had a lot of problems in the park and that’s when our community stepped up to use the park more,” Knox said.

