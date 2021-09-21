Advertisement

MPD: Allegedly armed man arrested downtown after attacking a citizen

The witness confronted the suspect who then revealed a folding knife.
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department arrested a man Saturday morning in the downtown area after he allegedly attacked a citizen and later displayed a folding knife to another bystander.

According to MPD, officers were dispatched to West Doty Street and South Fairchild Street at about 9:50 a.m.

A witness stated that a man near the Capitol Square was yelling profanities and later attacked a citizen, knocking his glasses of.

The witness confronted the suspect who then revealed a folding knife. The suspect then left on foot, MPD said.

After MPD reviewed surveillance video, the suspect, 28-year-old Matthew Landsverk, was arrested and booked into the Dane County Jail for disorderly conduct while armed.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Madison Police officer is now on leave after a video online appeared to show them engaged in...
Madison police officer accused of sexual activity in cruiser; placed on leave
Sun Prairie middle school reacts after day filled with fights
COVID-19 hits ‘critical’ levels in Wis. counties- again, new cases top 3,400
Man say he lost $1,000 in parking lot charity scam.
Man loses $1,000 after being scammed in a Middleton store parking lot
Name released of Stoughton woman killed in wrong-way wreck

Latest News

(Source: KLTV New Staff).
BBB holds shredding event to prevent identity theft crimes
power outage
Power back on in Boscobel after east side outages
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones is congratulated by Aaron Rodgers after running for a touchdown...
Detroit Lions lead Green Bay Packers 17-14 at halftime
UW Health doctors say new Pfizer data is promising for young kids