MPD: Allegedly armed man arrested downtown after attacking a citizen

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department arrested a man Saturday morning in the downtown area after he allegedly attacked a citizen and later displayed a folding knife to another bystander.

According to MPD, officers were dispatched to West Doty Street and South Fairchild Street at about 9:50 a.m.

A witness stated that a man near the Capitol Square was yelling profanities and later attacked a citizen, knocking his glasses of.

The witness confronted the suspect who then revealed a folding knife. The suspect then left on foot, MPD said.

After MPD reviewed surveillance video, the suspect, 28-year-old Matthew Landsverk, was arrested and booked into the Dane County Jail for disorderly conduct while armed.

