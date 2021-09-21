Advertisement

MPD: Man arrested after cutting victim with knife following verbal argument

According to MPD, the victim and a friend were walking down East Mifflin Street when they got into a verbal argument with the suspect.
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department arrested a man Sunday evening after he allegedly cut someone with a knife following a verbal argument.

Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of East Mifflin Street at about 6:30 p.m. for report of a weapons offense.

According to MPD, the victim and a friend were walking down East Mifflin Street when they got into a verbal argument with the suspect.

The suspect, 41-year-old Regan Cowan, brought out a knife and cut the victim’s hand. Cowan then dropped the knife and walked away.

MPD recovered the knife and found Cowan nearby. He was booked into the Dane County Jail for 2nd degree reckless endangering safety, substantial battery, disorderly conduct while armed and possession of cocaine base.

