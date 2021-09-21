MPD searching for a “suspicious person” who was looking through house windows

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A “suspicious person” who was allegedly looking through people’s windows of their homes is being sought after by the Madison Police Department.

MPD says officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of East Dayton St. around 12:48 a.m. Tuesday morning for the incident.

When officers arrived, there were multiple residents who reported seeing the same person looking through their windows on Sunday, September 12.

This investigation is still active, and police are still trying to located and identify the suspect.

