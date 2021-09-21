Advertisement

Murder charges filed in connection with quadruple homicide discovered in Dunn County

Suggs and his biological father, Darren Osborne, have also been charged with four counts of hiding a corpse as party to a crime.
Suggs and his biological father, Darren Osborne, have also been charged with four counts of hiding a corpse as party to a crime.(Dunn County Sheriff's Office)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
RAMSEY COUNTY, Minn. (WEAU) - 38-year-old Antoine Suggs of Scottsdale, Ariz. was charged Tuesday with four counts of second degree murder in a quadruple homicide case.

Authorities say that four people were found dead in an abandoned black SUV near the Town of Sheridan town hall in Dunn County in a standing corn field on Sunday at 2:18 p.m. Authorities believe the murders took place in St. Paul. The St. Paul Police Department is taking the lead role into the quadruple homicide investigation.

Suggs turned himself turned himself into Gilbert, Arizona, Police Department Friday on a Dunn County warrant, where he is now awaiting extradition to Minnesota.

Suggs and his biological father, Darren Osborne, have also been charged with four counts of hiding a corpse as party to a crime.

According to court documents, investigators say they found Suggs’ Ariz. driver’s license inside the abandoned vehicle. They later learned the vehicle had been loaned to him.

Officials say he had been living in the Phoenix area and had been recently traveling back and forth to Minn.

Osborne is currently being held in the Ramsey County Law Enforcement Center.

