Pedestrian hit and killed on East Washington Avenue Monday night

(NBC15)
By Slone Salerno
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 1:26 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department says a pedestrian is dead, after he was hit and killed by a car on East Washington Ave. Monday night.

According to MPD, this happened around 8:00 p.m. Monday, on East Washington Ave. near Lien Road.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

This incident is under investigation, and MPD says the driver of the car is cooperating with police.

Monday nights crash is the sixth death involving a car and pedestrian this year, according to the Wisconsin Traffic Operations and Safety Laboratory.

