Police: 11-year-old hit by car after running into Lodi street

LODI, Wis. (WMTV) - An 11-year-old in Lodi was taken to the hospital after reportedly running into the street and being struck by a car.

According to the Lodi Police Dept., the boy suffered minor injuries and was taken to UW Hospital, in Madison, for treatment.

In a Facebook post, the police department explained the child was running on the sidewalk approaching the intersection of Lodi St. and Water St. as a 2021 Toyota Corolla was turning. Investigators determined the boy had gone onto the street before being hit.

Police did not detail exactly what led to the incident, but noted that someone in a vehicle that was going the other way “was monitoring some other juveniles across the street when the crash occurred.”

The police department concluded its post by asking drivers not to direct traffic from their vehicles. They also reminded everyone that with kids back in school, sidewalks will be a lot more crowded and to be careful.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.