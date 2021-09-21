Advertisement

Police: 11-year-old hit by car after running into Lodi street

(Associated Press)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LODI, Wis. (WMTV) - An 11-year-old in Lodi was taken to the hospital after reportedly running into the street and being struck by a car.

According to the Lodi Police Dept., the boy suffered minor injuries and was taken to UW Hospital, in Madison, for treatment.

In a Facebook post, the police department explained the child was running on the sidewalk approaching the intersection of Lodi St. and Water St. as a 2021 Toyota Corolla was turning. Investigators determined the boy had gone onto the street before being hit.

Police did not detail exactly what led to the incident, but noted that someone in a vehicle that was going the other way “was monitoring some other juveniles across the street when the crash occurred.”

The police department concluded its post by asking drivers not to direct traffic from their vehicles. They also reminded everyone that with kids back in school, sidewalks will be a lot more crowded and to be careful.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Madison Police officer is now on leave after a video online appeared to show them engaged in...
Madison police officer accused of sexual activity in cruiser; placed on leave
Sun Prairie middle school reacts after day filled with fights
COVID-19 hits ‘critical’ levels in Wis. counties- again, new cases top 3,400
Seven-year-old Jurnee Hoffmeyer had asked a library employee for the haircut. However, her...
Father files $1M lawsuit against school after staff cuts daughter’s hair
The full forensic identification of the remains has not been completed, but FBI officials felt...
UWO student helping Gabby Petito investigators after giving ride to boyfriend

Latest News

Since the beginning of August, hospitalizations have increased by over 250% statewide, data...
Hospitalizations rising in Wisconsin as COVID-19 cases surge
Hospitals navigate surge in COVID-19 cases
Hospitals navigate surge in COVID-19 cases
Pedestrian hit and killed on East Washington Avenue Monday night
Pedestrian killed in crash on East Washington Ave.
Pedestrian killed in crash on East Washington Ave.
Easton Brunett is competing in the USA Mullet Championships.
Mineral Point 11-year-old competing in USA Mullet Championships