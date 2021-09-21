Advertisement

Power back on in Boscobel after east side outages

power outage
power outage(KWQC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOSCOBEL, Wis. (WMTV) - The power is back on in the City of Boscobel after widespread outages Monday night.

Officials posted on Facebook around 8:15 p.m. that City of Boscobel Utilities were working on repairing the outages. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said around 9:05 p.m. that the power was back on.

The city described the outages as “a very dangerous situation” and asked Boscobel residents to stay home and away from the east side of the city.

The Sheriff’s Office did note the source of the power outage.

The City of Boscobel Utilities is currently working on a power outage. There is a large section of the City that is...

Posted by Boscobel WI City Government on Monday, September 20, 2021

