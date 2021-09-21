Power back on in Boscobel after east side outages

BOSCOBEL, Wis. (WMTV) - The power is back on in the City of Boscobel after widespread outages Monday night.

Officials posted on Facebook around 8:15 p.m. that City of Boscobel Utilities were working on repairing the outages. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said around 9:05 p.m. that the power was back on.

The city described the outages as “a very dangerous situation” and asked Boscobel residents to stay home and away from the east side of the city.

The Sheriff’s Office did note the source of the power outage.

The City of Boscobel Utilities is currently working on a power outage. There is a large section of the City that is... Posted by Boscobel WI City Government on Monday, September 20, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.