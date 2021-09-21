Power back on in Boscobel after east side outages
BOSCOBEL, Wis. (WMTV) - The power is back on in the City of Boscobel after widespread outages Monday night.
Officials posted on Facebook around 8:15 p.m. that City of Boscobel Utilities were working on repairing the outages. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said around 9:05 p.m. that the power was back on.
The city described the outages as “a very dangerous situation” and asked Boscobel residents to stay home and away from the east side of the city.
The Sheriff’s Office did note the source of the power outage.
