Baraboo PD show teens what social media ‘trend’ could cost them

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - Baraboo Police Department is urging parents to talk to their children against participating in a viral social media challenge, which in doing so could lead to criminal charges.

The “devious licks” challenge on TikTok encourages students to vandalize property, specifically on school grounds.

Baraboo PD is warning students to think again about engaging in the challenge, saying it can be costly to the community and the participant themselves.

Those who do partake in this trend could face a $213.10 fee, which is the cost of violating the city’s ordinance against property damage.

Authorities warn that people could also be hit with a harsher punishment, a misdemeanor charge of criminal damage to property.

Baraboo Police say its school resource officers report the challenge is making its way through the schools. Resource officers say they have zero tolerance for the destruction of school property.

“Our department and officers support social media when used appropriately and with good intention such as dance trends or harmless pranks but this hashtag/trend is not harmless and is financially impacting businesses and schools and creating unnecessary repairs,” the police department stated.

Students or parents who want to report any property damage to local schools or businesses can reach out to the resource officers at Baraboo High School and Jack Young Middle School.

Baraboo police are aware of a social media trending, hashtag "devious licks". This "challenge" encourages kids to... Posted by Baraboo Police Department on Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.