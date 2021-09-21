Advertisement

Stricker’s biggest issue at Ryder Cup is getting back trophy

Team USA captain Steve Stricker and Team Europe captain Padraig Harrington answer questions at...
Team USA captain Steve Stricker and Team Europe captain Padraig Harrington answer questions at a new conference for the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — American and European players have arrived at Whistling Straits for the Ryder Cup.

It was clear which team has the upper hand based on the gold trophy in Padraig Harrington’s hand.

The European captain had a tight grip on it when he brought the 17-inch chalice to the opening press conference.

U.S. captain Steve Stricker’s only issue is getting the cup back. He’s not bothered by Brooks Koepka’s wrist injury or his comments that raised questions about whether he enjoys Ryder Cup week.

Stricker also says he’s not concerned about any rift between Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Madison Police officer is now on leave after a video online appeared to show them engaged in...
Madison police officer accused of sexual activity in cruiser; placed on leave
Sun Prairie middle school reacts after day filled with fights
COVID-19 hits ‘critical’ levels in Wis. counties- again, new cases top 3,400
Man say he lost $1,000 in parking lot charity scam.
Man loses $1,000 after being scammed in a Middleton store parking lot
Name released of Stoughton woman killed in wrong-way wreck

Latest News

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones is congratulated by Aaron Rodgers after running for a touchdown...
Green Bay Packers defeat Detroit Lions 35-17
St. Louis Cardinals' Jon Lester pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the...
Lester wins 200th, Cards down Brewers for ninth straight win
Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi (6) against Eastern Michigan during the first half of an...
Stingy Wisconsin defense readies for Coan, Fighting Irish
Junior Emma-Ray Kalscheuer kicking off to start Wisconsin-Heights football game against North...
Wisconsin Heights kicker continues family tradition