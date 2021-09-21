UnityPoint Health- Meriter clinic reopens after 2018 flood damage

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Middleton physical therapy clinic reopened this month after being closed due to flood damage back in 2018.

UnityPoint Health- Meriter announced Tuesday that its clinic reopened in a new location earlier this September.

The previous building experienced “major” flood damage in the summer of 2018.

The health system explained that the relocation and remodeling was delayed due to COVID-19.

Outpatient therapy manager Teresa Amonett stated that they are ready to help patients.

“The flood was a difficult time and caused so much damage, but we are excited to be back in a new location and serving the Middleton community,” Amonett said.

The new clinic offers a variety of therapy styles, including orthopedic physical and occupational, sports physical therapy and aquatic therapy.

It is now located at 2237 Deming Way.

