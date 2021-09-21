UW System returns to pre-pandemic levels of in-person classes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Things are going back to a new normal in the UW System Tuesday. President Tommy Thompson announced the system’s universities have returned to pre-pandemic levels of in-person undergraduate classes, with health precautions put in place.

“Every student I talk to wants to be back in class, and that’s where they belong,” Thompson said. “There is so much enthusiasm on the campuses I’ve visited this fall. I thank the staff, faculty, and administrators for making that happen and meeting this goal while also prioritizing student and employee health and safety.”

Thompson noted that 85% of the undergraduate courses across the UW System are being taught in-person, which surpasses his 75% goal set in February.

Just one university, UW-Superior, did not meet the 75% threshold. Thompson noted that a large portion of its classes were online before to the pandemic and still are this semester.

Here are the percentages of undergraduate classes held in-person in Fall 2021, as noted by each campus:

UW-Eau Claire, 87%

UW-Green Bay, 78%

UW-La Crosse, 94%

UW-Madison, 93%

UW-Milwaukee, 79%

UW Oshkosh, 82%

UW-Parkside, 79%

UW-Platteville, 93%

UW-River Falls, 83%

UW-Stevens Point, 82%

UW-Stout, 75%

UW-Superior, 65%

UW-Whitewater, 83%

