UWPD increase patrols for people ‘dangerously and illegally’ crossing the street

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW-Madison Police Department is increasing patrols Tuesday along University Avenue due to too many jay-walkers.

Officers will be stationed between Charter and Mills during class changes, according to a Facebook post.

UWPD noted there are too many people “dangerously and illegally” crossing University Avenue.

Officers will start by giving warnings to those who choose to cross the street illegally, but will issue fines if necessary.

