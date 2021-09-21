Advertisement

UWPD increase patrols for people ‘dangerously and illegally’ crossing the street

UW-Madison Police Department
UW-Madison Police Department(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW-Madison Police Department is increasing patrols Tuesday along University Avenue due to too many jay-walkers.

Officers will be stationed between Charter and Mills during class changes, according to a Facebook post.

UWPD noted there are too many people “dangerously and illegally” crossing University Avenue.

Officers will start by giving warnings to those who choose to cross the street illegally, but will issue fines if necessary.

ATTENTION SPEED WALKERS, RUNNERS, PRANCERCISERS, SKIPPERS… Starting today, we’re posting officers on University Ave...

Posted by UW-Madison Police Department on Tuesday, September 21, 2021

