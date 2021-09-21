Advertisement

Young child loses several teeth in overnight Madison crash

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A four-year-old child had several teeth knocked out in an overnight, head-on crash on Madison’s east side, the Madison Police Dept. reports.

The driver of the other vehicle, identified as Karla Chavez, was arrested afterwards and booked into the Dane Co. jail on several counts including operating under the influence and causing injury to someone under 16 years old.

According to the MPD report, the 21-year-old Chavez was heading inbound on the service road in the 4800 block of E. Washington Ave. shortly before 12:15 a.m. and crossed into oncoming traffic. Her vehicle collided head-on with the one the child was in.

The person driving the young child suffered a possible broken finger in the crash and they were both taken to the hospital, police continued. The report said the child lost four teeth and did not list any other injuries.

Chavez, who was apparently not injured in the crash, refused a field sobriety test and was taken into custody.

