Alleged armed robbers in Milton steal car, evade police pursuits

MILTON, Wis. (WMTV) - After demanding keys from City of Milton residents, three suspects are suspected of stealing a car Wednesday morning, eventually evading police and abandoning the car.

The three suspects walked through an open garage and into an unlocked house on Sue Ln. after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. The suspects pointed handguns at the residents and demanded the keys to their vehicle, according to a Milton Police Dept. news release.

The suspects then stole a vehicle from the garage and fled the area. Several law enforcement agencies attempted to pursue the vehicle on the Interstate and through the City of Madison, however, the vehicle eluded law enforcement at each attempted traffic stop.

The vehicle was located abandoned in the Town of Madison at approximately 9:30 a.m., officials said.

The suspects initially arrived in the Sue Ln. area after they were driving in Milton near Brown Dr. and Arthur Dr. A witness said the suspects struck garbage cans in a black Honda Civic, left their disabled vehicle and walked on foot through neighborhood backyards, eventually ending up on Sue Ln.

The vehicle that the suspects left disabled and abandoned in Milton was reported stolen from Madison in August, according to police. Coincidentally, the police department is also investigating a vehicle theft that occurred last week in the same neighborhood.

The three male suspects were wearing jeans and zip-up hoodies, had their faces covered and were wearing blue latex gloves. The witness said they were likely in their 20s and appeared to be Hispanic or light-skinned Black.

If you can provide any information about this incident, please call the Milton Police Department at (608)757-2244 or Crime Stoppers at (608)756-3636.

